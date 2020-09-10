Slain Soldier Vanessa Guillen's Case Profiled in '20/20' Special

The sad and strange saga of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen's killing is the subject of a "20/20" two-hour episode airing Friday night. The ABC newsmagazine contains unreported details about the 20-year-old's case, the network said.

Correspondent John Quinones spoke with U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy in a lengthy interview about the investigations into Guillen's death and how it was handled by Fort Hood officials.

Guillen was reported missing in April from Fort Hood. The "20/20" episode that airs at 9 p.m. and contains "unreported" details about Aaron Robinson, a fellow soldier who allegedly beat Guillen to death with a hammer, fled from the base after learning authorities were going to arrest him, according to the network.

Robinson shot himself to death in a residential neighborhood outside the installation as authorities approached him for questioning in July, officials said.

Guillen's family, and her relatives' quest for justice in her killing, are also profiled in the episode.

"They reveal her excitement to join the Army, the changes they say they saw in her while at Fort Hood, and insight into her sexual harassment allegations. They also discuss how they learned about her disappearance, the desperate search to find her, and overwhelming support across the country," the network said in a press release.

After Guillen disappeared, her family said she had spoken of being sexually harassed on base, but did not report it because she feared retaliation.

