‘SNL’ Drops Morgan Wallen as Musical Guest After Videos Surface of Him Partying Without Face Mask

Country music singer Morgan Wallen has been dropped by "Saturday Night Live" as this week's musical guest after videos surfaced of him partying without wearing a mask, Wallen revealed Thursday in an Instagram video filmed from his New York City hotel room. The 27-year-old apologized, saying he has "some growing up to do."

"I'd like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down,” Wallen said.

Wallen was filmed drinking in a crowded bar and kissing multiple women last week. The videos were posted on TikTok.

"I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play, and that's because of COVID protocols, which I understand,” Wallen said. "I'm not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and they have obviously have affected my long term goals and my dreams. I respect the show's decision, because I know that I put them in jeopardy."

Last May, Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The charges were later dropped.

