‘SNL’ Drops Morgan Wallen as Musical Guest After Videos Surface of Him Partying Without Face Mask

Entertainment 2:22 PM PDT, October 8, 2020 - Inside Edition Staff
Country music singer Morgan Wallen has been dropped by "Saturday Night Live" as this week's musical guest after videos surfaced of him partying without wearing a mask, Wallen revealed Thursday in an Instagram video filmed from his New York City hotel room. The 27-year-old apologized, saying he has "some growing up to do."

"I'd like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down,” Wallen said.

Wallen was filmed drinking in a crowded bar and kissing multiple women last week. The videos were posted on TikTok.

"I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play, and that's because of COVID protocols, which I understand,” Wallen said. "I'm not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and they have obviously have affected my long term goals and my dreams. I respect the show's decision, because I know that I put them in jeopardy."

Last May, Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The charges were later dropped. 

