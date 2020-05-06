Soccer Player Hiannick Kamba Presumed Dead in 2016 Found Alive Working at German Energy Supply Company

A rising soccer star who was presumed to have died in a 2016 car crash is actually alive and well, German newspaper Bild reported.

Hiannick Kamba was believed to have died while on a trip to his home country of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and his ex-wife allegedly collected life insurance money after his death, the paper reported.

Kamba's case came to light amid an insurance fraud investigation into his ex-wife's actions, Bild reported.

Kamba has not been charged himself and may testify against his ex-wife in the case, CBS Sports reported.

Since returning to Germany, Kamba has been working as a chemical technician at an energy supply company, according to Bild.

RELATED STORIES

Demand Grows to Call Off $2M Treasure Hunt as Another Searcher Disappears, Is Presumed Dead

Why a Soccer Team Has Become Involved in Finding Missing Children

UCLA Soccer Player Listed on Team Website Is Fake Recruit: Officials