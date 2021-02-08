Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo Helps Pay for 7-Year-Old Fan's Cancer Treatments

International soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have donated to help a 7-year-old child from the Juventus player’s native Portugal receive cancer treatment, according to Football Italia.

The boy, Tomas, was diagnosed with the rare cancer known as neuroblastoma in September 2019, according to Football Italia. Last fall, he had a setback and his parents reached out to the Portuguese hero, according to The Sun. Ronaldo and his girlfriend have helped pay for treatments for the child.

The child is getting treated in Barcelona, Rodriguez's sister, Ivana, confirmed on Instagram.

“Tomas is on his way to Barcelona to begin treatment against cancer in the Vall d’Hebron Hospital,” she wrote on an Instagram story. “Thank you, Georgina and Cristiano for your help, your solidarity and your big heart. Thank you so much for helping Tomas receive treatment.”

This is not the first time the 36-year-old forward has helped a child battling rare cancer. In 2012, when Ronaldo played for Real Madrid, he and his agent, Jorge Mendes, helped pay for a trip to the Spanish capital for the family of a 9-year-old boy from Spain’s Canary Islands who had terminal brain cancer so he and his family could watch him play and meet his hero, according to Bleacher Report.

The player and his agent also paid for special experimental treatment for the boy to receive, according to Bleacher Report.

Ronaldo promised the boy that if he scored in the big match, he would dedicate the goal to him and the soccer star did just that. Sadly, according to local Canary Islands newspaper La Pronvinca Dario De Las Palmas, the boy passed away in early 2013.

