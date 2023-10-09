An Ohio social worker is accused of engaging in illegal sexual activity with a 13-year-old by she had been assigned to counsel, according to police.

Payton Shires, 24, was arrested on Friday and charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Columbus Police Department. That is a third-degree felony under Ohio law because Shires, who turned 24 on the day of her arrest, was 10 years older than the alleged victim.

The mother of the alleged victim contacted police last week after finding messages exchanged between her son and Shires, according to the criminal complaint filed in Franklin County Municipal Court.

In one text, Shires allegedly asked the victim if he "had deleted the videos" and if "his mom had seen the videos or messages," says the complaint.

The mother gave the phone to police who, after obtaining a search warrant, discovered a video of the victim and Shires engaging in sexual relations, the complaint alleges

Police then listened in as the mother called Shires to confront her about the alleged relationship, at which time Shires admitted that she and the victim had engaged in sexual activity multiple times, according to the complaint.

Shires was arrested without incident on Friday and arraigned early Saturday morning, court records show, at which time the judge set a $500,085 bond. She would also not be permitted to speak with the alleged victim if released on bail.

On Monday, the case was bound over to the grand jury and removed from the municipal court to the court of common pleas after Shires waived her right to a preliminary hearing, court records show. The prosecution will now have 60 days to try and indict Shires under Ohio law, and if they do not, charges could be dismissed in the case under Ohio law.

Shires has yet to enter a plea and her lawyer did not return a request for comment.

Shires had been a licensed social worker involved in counseling youth at the National Youth Advocate Program prior to her arrest.

Her employer released a statement after her arrest last week.

"Protecting children is everyone's responsibility. The National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP) is saddened by the situation involving one of our former employees and a young person served by our organization," reads a statement from the program aid. "NYAP has reported the situation to Franklin County Children Services (FCCS) and is collaborating with them and the Columbus Police Department on this case."