Sofia Vergara Speaks Out After Controversial 'Ellen Show' Interviews Resurface: 'I Was Never a Victim'

Actress Sofia Vergara shot down claims that Ellen DeGeneres was mocking her accent in resurfaced video of Vergara's appearance on her show in 2015. "Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke," Vergara tweeted.

Some fans were under the impression that DeGeneres had mocked Vergara's Colombian accent in the clip that was widely shared on social media. The two talked about working together for a Cover Girl commercial, and DeGeneres made a comment about her accent.

"She has such a hard time pronouncing any of the make up ingredients," DeGeneres said.



"I think it is because you are more famous than me and older than me," Vergara shot back.

In another clip from 2018, DeGeneres said, "You have been on the show for 10 years and your accent is getting worse."

The comedian has come under fire recently for allegations that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has a toxic workplace.

