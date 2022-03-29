Some Comedians Worried About Onstage Attacks After Will Smith Slap Incident

Some comedians are concerned that Will Smith smacking Chris Rock may trigger copycat violence targeting other comedians across the U.S.

“I was thinking, comedians are in danger everywhere. They want us to be edgy, they want us to go out there and say things that other people are just thinking. They want us to take a risk, and then they get mad,” Joy Behar said.

Comedian Kathy Griffin also tweeted: “Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

Comedian Steve Brown knows what it’s like when a comedic routine infuriates somebody in the audience. One man in his audience “lost control” over his act during a show in South Carolina in 2018.

“I think we're now in the post-Will Smith slap era,” one NYC comedian said. “Seeing that on such a global scale is a little scary, but doing comedy was already a little bit scary, ‘cause you’re kind of always on that line, having fun, what's crossing the line.”

Chris Rock starts a new tour beginning Wednesday night in Massachusetts. A world tour follows. So far, he hasn't said a word about the attack at the Oscars, but there is wide speculation that when he does, he'll let his comedy do the talking.

