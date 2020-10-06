Some of Trump's Most Ardent Supporters Say His Contracting Virus He Downplayed Doesn't Shake Their Support

It appeared some die-hard President Donald Trump supporters were unmoved in their opinion of the president after news broke that he had contracted the virus following months spent downplaying its severity. Several supporters told Inside Edition they would still go to a Trump rally today.

“This is a man I admired all my life. … He was the epitome of the American dream,” one supporter said.

Another added: “He is so strong. He’ll get through it. It’s cool. All cool.”

More than 200 people who attended Trump’s fundraiser at his country club in Bedminster, New Jersey have been advised by COVID-19 contact tracers to self-monitor for symptoms and advised to quarantine if they came in close contact with the president.

Dallas-based mortgage expert Daniel Hux told Inside Edition he never came within more than six feet of the president.

“No concerns at all here,” Hux said. “At the event, they had enormous safety precautions in place, and they did follow with those numerous safety precautions.”

Still, Hux said he was self-isolating.

“I still feel very well today,” he said, noting he planned on being tested for the novel coronavirus again on Wednesday.

Every guest at the fundraiser received an email after Trump was found to be COVID-19 positive.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we want to call this to your attention,” the email said. “Please be reminded that due to Trump victory-protocol, no attendees were allowed within 6 feet of President Trump at the event."

They were also advised to seek medical attention "if you or any of your loved ones is ill or develops a fever, shortness of breath, or other respiratory symptoms."

