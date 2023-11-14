Police in Los Angeles have launched an investigation after a headless torso of a woman was found in a dumpster. Her husband was put under arrest.

Samuel Haskell, the son of a prominent Hollywood agent, is accused of killing his 37-year-old wife and her parents who lived with them.

The 35-year-old is the son of retired agent Sam Haskell, whose list of clients included George Clooney, Whoopi Goldberg, and Dolly Parton. The younger Haskell attempted to follow in his father’s footsteps but never achieved much success and instead made violent low-budget movies.

Haskell is now facing three murder charges.

The crimes were uncovered when a group of workmen, seen in a video obtained by TMZ, said they were hired by Haskell to haul away bags of trash. The workmen say they were paid $500 to pick up the trash bags at Haskell’s home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles. When they discovered what looked like human body parts inside the bags, they brought them back to Haskell’s home. They say he claimed that the items in the bags were Halloween props. The workers say they told Haskell they did not want his money and called 911.

Later that day, surveillance footage obtained by TMZ shows a man, believed to be Haskell, unloading the same trash bag from his car and throwing it in a dumpster seven miles away from his home.

Inside the bag, police found a human torso, believed to be Haskell’s wife.

Haskell’s neighbor Elle Benami tells Inside Edition the 35-year-old had an obsession with weapons and she did not want her children to play with his three children at Haskell’s house unattended.

“He had several weapons that are kind of unusual like samurai swords, swords, I believe a crossbow as well,” Benami says. “It would make me very nervous.”

Haskell appeared in court on triple murder charges. He is being held without bail.