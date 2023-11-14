86-Year-Old Killed After His Son Runs Him Over Several Times With Pickup Truck: Sheriffs
An 86-year-old father was run over and killed by a pickup truck that was being driven by his son on Saturday night.
Sheriff deputies in Pinellas County, Florida, responded to investigate a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian outside R Bar in Treasure Island, according to a press release.
The investigation revealed Thomas McKeown, 86, walked towards the truck and then fell in front of it. The truck then ran over and dragged McKeown in the parking lot, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the truck went back and forth several times, running McKeown over each time, and then fled the scene before the deputies arrived.
McKeown was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased, the release stated.
Investigators learned the driver of the black pickup was the victim's son, Mark McKeown, 61. He was taken into custody and has been charged with leaving the scene of the crash involving a death.
Jail records show he was released from custody on Sunday after posting bail.
The investigation is still ongoing but investigators said that impairment appears to be a factor in the incident.
