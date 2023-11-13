A middle-school guidance counselor in Pennsylvania is accused of engaging in sex acts with a 14-year-old student.

Kelly Ann Schutte, 35, was arraigned in Montgomery County Friday on three counts of sexual contact with a student, a single count of corruption of minors and three counts of indecent assault on a person less than 16 years old, according to court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

She did not enter a plea and was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, with the judge ordering her not to have any contact with the victim.

Schutte and the victim became close after the two attended a field trip together in the Fall of 2022 the victim told police, according to the criminal complaint.

Soon after, the pair started exchanging notes and the victim "would regularly get called to Schutte's office throughout the remainder of the school year causing him to miss class," says the complaint.

The relationship allegedly turned sexual in nature in June the victim told police according to the complaint.

Schutte and the victim allegedly engaged in sexual acts twice while in her car during a trip to a local supermarket, first on the way to the market and then after the trip when Shutte parked in a secluded section of the parking lot, according to the complaint.

Police note in the complaint that surveillance footage corroborated those claims, which were made by the victim.

Schutte also allegedly performed a sex act on the victim at his home when his parents and older sister were in New York City for a concert, according to the complaint.

The victim's family confirmed they were away that night and the victim provided police with evidence in the form of an earring that Schute allegedly left behind, according to the complaint.

Police were then contacted about the alleged relationship in July when a member of Schutte's family caught the two kissing, according to the complaint.

That family member ordered the victim to leave Schutte's home immediately, according to the complaint.

The victim then called his parents for a ride, who were concerned when they arrived to find their "panicked" and "frightened" son "hiding behind a parked vehicle," says the complaint.

That is when the victim told his parents about the alleged relationship according to the complaint, and they contacted both the Upper Perk Police Department and the school district.

The family member who saw the two kissing and ordered the victim to leave Schutte's home also "provided a signed written statement detailing his/her observations," according to the complaint.

Superintendent Angelo Berrios of the Pennridge School District confirmed that he became aware of the allegations in July, at which time Schutte was placed on leave and banned from entering school property or contacting students or staff.

“While we refrain from making premature judgments about the actions of the staff member facing prosecution, it is crucial to reiterate the district’s stance against any inappropriate contact between a Pennridge School District employee and a student,” said Berrios in a statement released to the media on Friday. “Such behavior will not be tolerated.”

An attorney for Schutte did not respond to a request for comment. She is due back in court on Nov. 20 for a preliminary hearing.