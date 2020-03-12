Son Shares Touching Tribute for Parents Together 60 Years Who Died Hours Apart From Coronavirus

An Italian elderly couple died of the coronavirus (Covid-19) just hours apart after placed being on lockdown.

Luca Carrara, told the DailyMail he was sad he didn’t have the chance to say goodbye to his father Luigi Carrara, 86, and mother, Severa Belotti, 82, who had been together for 60 years.

The couple was confined to their home in Albino, a northern province of Bergamo, for eight days with fevers of above 102 degrees.

On Saturday, Carrara’s father, a retired bricklayer, was taken to the hospital, and the next day his mother was too, he told the outlet. They both died on Tuesday morning, less than two hours apart.

“Hello, Mom and Dad, this evil virus has taken you both the same day, will you continue arguing up there?” he wrote on Facebook. “Surely, but then you will end with a hug.”

Carrara is distraught he could not say his final farewell to his parents.

“Your loved ones are left alone and you can’t even say goodbye, hug them, try to give them some comfort. [You can’t even tell them] a good lie like, ‘Everything will be fine,’” Carrara also told the DailyMail.

Earlier this week, Italy ordered a total lockdown for its residents amid the outbreak. People are only allowed to leave their home for work or health-related reasons, and many bars and restaurants have a curfew of 6 p.m., while places like schools, gyms, and theaters are totally shut down.

NBC News reported that nearly 200 people died from the virus from Tuesday to Wednesday this week in Italy, and the total number of deaths is more than 900 of the more than 12,000 people reportedly infected.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that he was suspending most travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days, beginning Friday. The ban excludes Britain.

The U.S. Department of State also urged Americans to “reconsider travel.”

