A South Carolina man is facing new charges after police say target practice with a friend turned into the suspected murder of a neighbor.

Kesha Tate, 42, was killed Aug. 27 when a bullet from her neighbor's target practice hit her in the chest, according to a statement released by the coroner. Tate leaves behind nine children, one as young as 4 years old, reported WYFF.

Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30, was reportedly shooting a satellite propped against a tree with a friend when a bullet hit Tate, who was looking out the window to see why she heard gunshots, according to police.

Tate was hit in the chest and her last words to her children were, “Go get help. I love y’all,” reports WJHG.

The mother of nine was pronounced dead when police arrived on the scene, according to the Coroners statement.

In footage obtained by NBC 29 of a recent bond hearing, authorities said they originally suspected that the bullet that struck Tate had ricocheted off the satellite Lucas was shooting, but after the autopsy the coroner determined that there was no evidence to support that theory.

The Cherokee County coroner, Dennis Fowler, told Inside Edition Digital that he has ruled the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the chest, and the manner of death a homicide.

With the updated information from the coroner, authorities have dismissed the original involuntary manslaughter charge and have upgraded it to a murder charge. Lucas also has been charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and for the use of a firearm while under the influence, according to public records.

In footage obtained by NBC 29, when asked to speak or if he had any questions, Lucas expressed his confusion over the situation.

“I got a lot of questions. From how it went from-- this was a complete accident. I don't understand why anybody would ever think I was out to get that woman or whatever they might think. I went and helped that woman every day she needed help. She always asked me for help, I was always in my backyard Why would I ever go-- I'm really confused by this whole situation,” said Lucas.

When the judge told Lucas to talk to the investigators about his confusion, Lucas got visibly annoyed and stated, “haven't talked to them (the investigators)”.

Tate’s family also was given a chance to speak at the bond hearing.

“First I want to say thank you guys for the investigation that you did. This has been a real tragedy for our family, mostly because she has children, her children were everything to her and she was everything to them. She had some children who just lost their father nine months ago, she was all they had. We want justice for her, she deserves that,” said Beverly Vercher, Kesha Tate’s sister.

A GoFundMe page was created by Tate's daughter Traleekia for funeral expenses. As Aug. 31. the page has exceeded its $6,000 goal, raising nearly $6,800.

Related Stories