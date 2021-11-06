SpaceX Astronauts Forced to Wear Diapers Returning to Earth After Toilet Breaks

Human Interest
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft, carrying non-professional astronauts, launches from NASAs Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39A during the Inspiration4 mission in Merritt Island, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:21 AM PDT, November 6, 2021

Impressively, the astronauts took the messy incident in stride.

The 20-hour long flight from the International Space Station to earth last Sunday was an uncomfortable one for SpaceX astronauts.

The crew was forced to wear diapers on the ride back on the flagship Dragon capsule when its toilet broke, according to the New York Post.

The issue was first noted in September when a tube came unglued and urine spilled beneath the floorboards. And most recently, the toilet leak was discovered when they pulled floor panels from the capsule.

Impressively, the astronauts took the messy incident in stride.

“Spaceflight is full of lots of little challenges,” NASA astronaut Megan McArthur said during a news conference. “This is just one more that we’ll encounter and take care of in our mission. So we’re not too worried about it.”

McArthur and the rest of the crew were at the International Space Station for six months before their recent trip home. Their replacements were set to leave, but the launch was pushed back after issues with weather and a crew member having an undisclosed medical problem, the New York Post said.

The launch is now expected for Wednesday.

Related Stories

SpaceX’s All-Tourist Space Flight Experienced Some Alarming Toilet Troubles
Meet the 1st All-Civilian SpaceX Dragon Crew to Orbit Earth
What Began as a 'Possible Close Call' for SpaceX Astronauts Turned Out to Be a 'False Report,' NASA Confirmed
YouTuber Who Allegedly Trespassed at SpaceX Facility Now a ‘Wanted Fugitive’ News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say
Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say
1

Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say

Human Interest
Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing
Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing
2

Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing

News
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
3

Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings

Crime
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
4

What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet

Animals
COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
5

COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine

Health