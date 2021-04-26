What Began as a 'Possible Close Call' for SpaceX Astronauts Turned Out to Be a 'False Report,' NASA Confirmed | Inside Edition

What Began as a 'Possible Close Call' for SpaceX Astronauts Turned Out to Be a 'False Report,' NASA Confirmed

SpaceX craft during its April 23 take off at ISS.
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:01 PM PDT, April 26, 2021

On Saturday, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft Endeavour docked at the International Space Station seamlessly, a report said. 

For a moment there, it seemed like the SpaceX spacecraft would encounter a "close call" after reports of a flying object Friday, but NASA has now confirmed that there was never a threat.

A spokesman for the NASA Johnson Space Center said the warning of a possible collision was based on a “false report,” according to The New York Post

“Upon further analysis, Space Control determined the potential conjunction between the Crew-2 capsule and the object was a false report. There was never a collision threat to the Crew-Dragon, and the astronauts safely continued their mission,” NASA spokesperson Kelly Humphries told The Post on Monday.

On Friday around 1:30 p.m., when the astronauts were preparing to sleep inside the Dragon Crew Capsule on their way to the International Space Station when suddenly they were warned about a possible collision with an unidentified object. The tense moment was captured live on video. 

“For awareness, we have identified a late-breaking possible conjunction with a fairly close miss distance to Dragon,” SpaceX’s Sarah Gilles told the astronauts, according to video broadcast live by NASA and Space X. “As such, we do need you to immediately proceed with suit donning and securing yourselves in seats.”

Gilles told the crew that the earliest time of the possible collision was less than 20 minutes away, too soon to maneuver the ship away from its course. The astronauts radioed back and followed her commands. The pilot Megan McArthur told Gilles that two of the crew members are “suited and getting seated” and the remaining two “are getting in their suits now.”

However, it was a false report, NASA reported, Futurism reported.

Within moments, Gilles notified the crew that “we believe the object is farther away than anticipated, lower risk of possible conjunction.” And minutes later, Gilles confirmed that the object had passed, according to NASA, Futurism said. 

