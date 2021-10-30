Spain’s La Cumbre Vieja Volcano Shoots Out Incredible Red-Hot Lava Bomb | Inside Edition

Spain’s La Cumbre Vieja Volcano Shoots Out Incredible Red-Hot Lava Bomb

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:12 AM PDT, October 30, 2021

La Cumbre Vieja, which is on the island of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands, has been erupting since September 19th.

The La Cumbre Vieja volcano shot out an impressive so-called lava bomb earlier this week. Anyone watching could see the hot ball roll, and roll, and roll down an ash-covered slope. 

Lava bombs are masses of molten rock ejected from volcanoes that cool before they hit the ground. When they finally came to rest, some intrepid observers were able to get up-close looks at them.

A drone pilot was able to fly his device into the volcano's crater, capturing some spectacular-looking footage in the process. 

The volcano has disrupted life on the island by destroying thousands of buildings and causing thousands of evacuations. Some people are staying put for now, but those who do must sweep out thick layers of ash deposited by the natural disaster. 

They'll need to continue doing so for the foreseeable future as volcanologists say they don't know when La Cumbre Vieja will stop erupting. 

