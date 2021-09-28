Volcano Eruption in Spain Miraculously Spares a Single Home

A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma has erupted and caused massive destruction.

The black lava has destroyed around 430 buildings, including houses, schools, a church and a city bell tower.

Because of the danger from both the lava and thick smoke, all flights to and from the island to be cancelled.

A drone caught video of what is being called a “miracle house” on social media due to being spared from the lava.

The eruption has caused about 6,000 of La Palma’s residents to evacuate their homes, having minimal time to collect their things.

This eruption serves as the first the Spanish city has seen since 1971.

Related Stories