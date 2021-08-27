Spike Lee Says He Will Re-Edit HBO Doc Criticized for Featuring 9/11 Conspiracies

Director Spike Lee is under fire for including 9/11 conspiracy theories in his new HBO documentary series about the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

In the series, Lee reportedly appears to agree with members of a controversial organization called “Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth,” who believe in the debunked theory that the Twin Towers were brought down by a controlled explosion, rather than the hijacked planes.

In an interview with the New York Times, the famed director says he still has "questions" about what really happened on Sept. 11.

“The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature's not reached,” Lee said.

Inside Edition spoke to MIT professor Thomas Eagar, who has debunked the conspiracy theory.

“They basically draw a conclusion that they think there’s a conspiracy, and then they throw out any data that doesn’t fit their conclusion,” Eager said. “Don’t have a closed mind. That’s what you’re dealing with here. The conspiracy theorists have closed minds.”

Lee seems to be taking the criticism to heart. In a statement released by HBO on Thursday, Lee announced, “I’m back in the editing room and looking at the eighth and final chapter. I respectfully ask you to hold your judgment until you see the final cut.”

The final part of the documentary, which includes the conspiracy theories, debuts on HBO on Sept. 11.

