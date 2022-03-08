Spring Breakers Let Loose on Miami Beach After 2 Years of COVID-19

Spring break is back on the beach!

Students are unleashing pent-up party spirit after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Inside Edition was on South Beach in Miami, Florida, to catch up with some of the revelers who came from around the country to let loose.

“Now that things are starting to calm down, more people are ready to get back out there,” one college student said.

“We’re all seniors, so this is our last spring break, so we really want to make the most of it with COVID ending, too; we’re ready to get out there,” another student said.

Miami Beach is the No. 1 American destination for spring breakers, and the city is trying to provide activities that give students something to do besides drinking, including a concert series kicked off by Wilson Phillips.

“There is no drinking on the actual beach allowed,” city manager Alina Hudak said.

From now until March 21, the sale and public consumption of alcohol is prohibited after 2 a.m. on South Beach.

Related Stories