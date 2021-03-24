Two Spring Breakers from North Carolina visited Miami for vacation and are being held in jail after they were accused of drugging and raping a woman who was found dead in her South Beach hotel room, authorities said.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, who both traveled from their homes in Greensboro North Carolina, were arrested and charged with petty theft, burglary with battery, sexual battery and credit card fraud, according to Miami-Dade court records.

The 24-year-old alleged victim from Pennsylvania, who worked as a manager at a popular restaurant, was staying at the Albion Hotel on James Avenue in South Beach when she was found "semi-nude" and dead in her bed last Thursday, officials said. She was identified as Christine Englehardt by police.

Police obtained surveillance footage and were able to identify two men entering the hotel with the woman around 1 a.m. and then leaving less than an hour later, the Miami Herald reported.

Collier was reportedly identified Saturday on Ocean Drive near Eighth Street, an area frequently populated with vacationers. Both arrests come amid a particularly high-volume period where rowdy Spring Breakers have consumed the streets of South Beach.

After over 100 arrests and 900 citations last week, the mayor of the infamous beach spot enforced a curfew between 5th and 16th streets from Ocean Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue at 8 p.m., the Herald reported.

Collier allegedly confessed to police that he and his friend met the woman at a local restaurant and that his pal gave the woman a "green pill," which they thought was Percocet, a pain reliever, a Miami Beach detective said during a bond hearing Monday, the Herald reported.

At the hotel, the men allegedly each had sex with her, and when they realized she was unconscious, they allegedly stole her cash, credit cards and her phone, according to a police report, the outlet said.

The medical examiner has not determined the woman's cause of death, but if it discovered that she died from an overdose, the two men could potentially face manslaughter or murder charges, the Miami Herald reported.

A close friend of Englehardt's created a GoFundMe on behalf of her parents, to help with funeral expenses.

Englehardt is remembered as a "genuinely good person" who "lit up the room," a friend told WPVI.

"She had the most contagious laugh."

Collier and Taylor were each assigned a public defender and will be arraigned in three weeks. Julia Seifer-Smith, the lawyer representing Taylor said that she will "vigorously defend" him in court, but had no further comment. A call made to Kellie Peterson, Collier's attorney, has not been returned.

