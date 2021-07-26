A popular New Hampshire summer camp shut down prematurely this year due to “staffing and food issues.”

Camp Quinebarge, which has been operating since 1936, boasts swimming, rustic cabins, archery, tennis and hiking, and comes with a price of $3,400 for just two weeks.

Last year, it was closed due to COVID-19. This year, camp was set to be back on, but then it shut down again just six days after opening. Staffers who spoke to Inside Edition say the problems included meals served on dirty dishes, a food shortage and not enough trained counselors.

“We are not having fun. So many things are wrong with this place,” one camper reportedly wrote home.

Giavaya Harris was a camp counselor. “It was like, uh, what did I sign up for?” she told Inside Edition.

Caliban Chesterfield was a kitchen assistant at the camp.

“We had some issues with food being prepared properly. Sometimes it was being sent back because it was undercooked, sometimes raw,” Chesterfield said.

The camp’s executive director says there were pandemic-related “challenges.”

"We closed when it became clear the staffing and food issues were not improving and were likely to get worse…We sincerely apologize to all those families and staff members who were impacted by our premature closure."

The camp says that despite the drama, they have already started planning for next summer.

