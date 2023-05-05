Carrie Fisher got a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

The beloved actress, author, and screenwriter's daughter, Billie Lourd, delivered a touching tribute to mark the occasion while wearing a dress by Rodarte that features an image of her mother as Princess Leia in Star Wars.

But behind the scenes, there is a nasty family feud erupting all because of this celebration of Carrie Fisher's life and career.

Lourd declined to invite her mother's siblings to the ceremony, attending instead with her husband Austen Rydell, father Bryan Lourd, and her stepfather Bruce Bozzi.

She made no secret of her decision either, giving a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Days after my mom died, her brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my mother’s death, by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with my mom and my grandmother’s deaths as the subject," Lourd said in a rare public statement. "I found out they had done this through the press. They never consulted me or considered how this would affect our relationship."

She continued: "Though I recognize they have every right to do whatever they choose, their actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life. I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way."

The move left Carrie's brother, Todd Fisher, in shock.

"I was just like stunned when when I found out this was going on," Todd tells Inside Edition

He says that Carrie "would be hugely upset" to learn he had been banned from the ceremony, saying that his sister "brought me to every screening and every opening ... anything significant."

Todd also says that he did not have a falling out with Billie, though he does note that the two have not spoken in a long time.

"She went on the disappearing act," says Todd. "I can't explain it because no one 's ever explained it to us."

He makes it clear however that he is not happy about his niece's decision.

"It's unconscionable when you look at the collateral damage from this decision," Todd says. "Even if you had something against somebody, how hard would it be to get along for 45 minutes."

Todd tells Inside Edition that he in no way ever wanted to hurt his niece.

He also denies trying to capitalize on his family's tragedies, and says his book was a loving homage to his sister and mother.

