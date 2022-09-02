Stay Inside George Harrison’s Childhood Home and Hang Out in a Room Where the Beatles Played

Entertainment
harrison
Left: AirBNB / Right: Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:40 AM PDT, September 2, 2022

The late Beatles’ member’s home was bought by an American and is now played on Airbnb.

If you want to experience the ultimate in Beatlemania, you now can spend a hard days night staying in George Harrison’s childhood home in Liverpool, England, as it has been listed on Airbnb.

The home, which is also where the Beatles, then known as the Quarrymen, once jammed, is listed for $173 a night on the popular rental site. It is a price that won’t make your wallet gently weep.

The three-bedroom home with one bathroom can accommodate up to five people.

Harrison’s family lived in the home from when he was 6 years old until 1962, according to Seacoast Online.

The home, which was purchased by an American man from New Hampshire, was recently fixed up and is managed by a British couple, according to Apartments Apart.

How the home ended up in the hands of the American owner is actually a story onto itself and would make any fan of the band twist and shout with joy.

In 2021, Ken Lambert, a lifelong fan of the group, saw there was an online auction to purchase Harrison’s home. He put in a bid not thinking he would ever win, but oh darling, he won the house, according to Seacoast Online.

Lambert purchased the home for £171,000, which is approximately $223,000. The house needed work and appliances but now it is ready to rent, according to Seacoast Online.

The Airbnb listing reads, “Walk and stay in George’s bedroom, where he first heard himself and the band on the radio!”

It is now time for fans to spend a day in the life of the Beatle known as “the quiet one.”

Related Stories

Unreleased Song From 1968 Featuring Beatles Ringo Starr and George Harrison Found in Home During Pandemic
The Beatles' Abbey Road Crosswalk Repainted During Coronavirus Lockdown
Meet the Legendary Photographer Behind Iconic Shots of The Beatles, Presidents and Donald Trump
John Lennon's Last Day and Death in New York City

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

DEA Warns of 'Rainbow Fentanyl' Used to Lure Youth
DEA Warns of 'Rainbow Fentanyl' Used to Lure Youth
1

DEA Warns of 'Rainbow Fentanyl' Used to Lure Youth

Health
Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Out of City to Get Away From Thefts Plaguing Her Small Business
Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Out of City to Get Away From Thefts Plaguing Her Small Business
2

Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Out of City to Get Away From Thefts Plaguing Her Small Business

Human Interest
Man Wanted for Girlfriend's Killing Arrested After 6 Years of Being Hunted by Victim's Cop Mom: Prosecutors
Man Wanted for Girlfriend's Killing Arrested After 6 Years of Being Hunted by Victim's Cop Mom: Prosecutors
3

Man Wanted for Girlfriend's Killing Arrested After 6 Years of Being Hunted by Victim's Cop Mom: Prosecutors

Crime
Colorado Woman Attacked by Bear While Fixing Hot Tub
Colorado Woman Attacked by Bear While Fixing Hot Tub
4

Colorado Woman Attacked by Bear While Fixing Hot Tub

Animals
After Death of New Jersey 2-Year-Old Left in Car in Family's Own Driveway, Tips to Prevent Hot Car Deaths
After Death of New Jersey 2-Year-Old Left in Car in Family's Own Driveway, Tips to Prevent Hot Car Deaths
5

After Death of New Jersey 2-Year-Old Left in Car in Family's Own Driveway, Tips to Prevent Hot Car Deaths

Human Interest