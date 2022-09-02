If you want to experience the ultimate in Beatlemania, you now can spend a hard days night staying in George Harrison’s childhood home in Liverpool, England, as it has been listed on Airbnb.

The home, which is also where the Beatles, then known as the Quarrymen, once jammed, is listed for $173 a night on the popular rental site. It is a price that won’t make your wallet gently weep.

The three-bedroom home with one bathroom can accommodate up to five people.

Harrison’s family lived in the home from when he was 6 years old until 1962, according to Seacoast Online.

The home, which was purchased by an American man from New Hampshire, was recently fixed up and is managed by a British couple, according to Apartments Apart.

How the home ended up in the hands of the American owner is actually a story onto itself and would make any fan of the band twist and shout with joy.

In 2021, Ken Lambert, a lifelong fan of the group, saw there was an online auction to purchase Harrison’s home. He put in a bid not thinking he would ever win, but oh darling, he won the house, according to Seacoast Online.

Lambert purchased the home for £171,000, which is approximately $223,000. The house needed work and appliances but now it is ready to rent, according to Seacoast Online.

The Airbnb listing reads, “Walk and stay in George’s bedroom, where he first heard himself and the band on the radio!”

It is now time for fans to spend a day in the life of the Beatle known as “the quiet one.”

