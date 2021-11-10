A lost and unreleased song featuring Beatles Ringo Starr on drums and the late George Harrison on guitar and vocals was found in a Birmingham, England, home during the coronavirus lockdown, BBC reported.

The song, “Radhe Shaam,” was written and produced by broadcaster Suresh Joshi in 1968 for a documentary called “East Meets West,” The Guardian reported.

The tune was found inside the Birmingham home of Joshi by a friend who was checking on him during lockdown, BBC said.

“It was lost and found many times… suddenly the lockdown was a blessing in disguise,” he told BBC. “We didn't have the chance to release it."

Joshi was recording inside London’s Trident Studios where the two Beatles happened to be recording their soon-to-be massive hit "Hey Jude,” CNN reported.

Joshi told BBC that Harrison came into his studio to have a chat, "we started talking about philosophy in general.”

Joshi said Harrison was alluding to the tensions within the Fab Four, saying, "he said he was the 'underdog.’ He said he had lost his confidence."

Two years after “Radhe Shaam” was recorded, the Beatles broke up following the release of “Let It Be.”

"Radhe Shaam" will now be released, with all proceeds going to charity, CNN reported.

"Leave it to humanity, that's what George wanted to do," Joshi said. "I hope the fans will love it."

The final years and days of the Beatles will be chronicled in the upcoming Peter Jackson documentary, “Get Back” for Disney+.

