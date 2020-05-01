Stock up on These Protein-Packed Foods if There's a Meat Shortage

With growing concern about a potential shortage of chicken, beef and pork, nutritionist Joy Bauer, author of the new cookbook, Superfood, talked to Inside Edition about plenty of items you can substitute to get protein.

Here are some easy alternatives:

Cook with beans

Bauer suggests a hearty bean saute.

"First we're adding two cans of rinsed and drained black beans," Bauer said. "Next, one jar of salsa, mild or spicy. One teaspoon of garlic powder, one teaspoon of cumin and two teaspoons of Dijon mustard. Just saute for a couple minutes until it's bubbly and well combined."

The dish is truly delicious as a stand alone meal, Bauer said, or it can be served over rice, pasta, on top of a baked potato or inside tacos. "It is packed with protein and it's packed with flavor."

Stock up on meatless protein sources

Bauer suggested stocking up on yogurt, eggs and packaged or canned fish, which are all a great source of protein.

Another great source of protein: peanut butter. Bauer showed Inside Edition how to make simple cold noodles with homemade peanut sauce.

"I started with half cup of peanut butter that I softened in the microwave," Bauer said. "Next a quarter cup of warm water. Quarter cup of broth, whatever broth you have in the house. And finally two tablespoons of soy sauce."

Mix it all up until smooth and poor over noodles or pasta you have in the house, top with parsley and dig in.

For more information on Bauer's cookbook, her recipes and tips, visit her website by clicking here.

Joy Bauer

