Police have arrested a juvenile at a prestigious private school in Connecticut and charged the student with attempted murder after cops say they attacked another student last week.

State troopers said in a press release obtained by Inside Edition Digital they responded to the Oxford Academy around 8:30 p.m. on May 24 after they say they received a report about a hurt young person.

The unnamed victim had to be helicoptered to a nearby hospital and was in critical condition, however, their condition has since been upgraded to stable, authorities said.

Investigators said after reviewing all available security video footage that the victim was assaulted by another juvenile with an axe-like weapon.

Cops said the suspect then fled the scene on foot, which forced authorities to launch several K-9s, a bloodhound, and the CSP Drone Unit, as well as other assets that were deployed in an effort to locate the juvenile suspect.

Investigating detectives obtained a juvenile arrest warrant for criminal attempt to commit murder with an order to detain.

Area law enforcement agencies were advised of these developments and provided with a description of the juvenile suspect.

Following the search, police arrested the suspect and took them into custody.

Due to the age of both the suspect and victim and that they are juveniles, names have not been released but authorities say they are both males.

Cops added “this investigation is ongoing.”

Oxford Academy is a private boarding school and tuition is $86,000 a year, according to WFSB.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Oxford Academy for comment and has not heard back.

However, Philip Cocchiola, the head of Oxford Academy, did give a statement to CT Post that said, “The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff and the entire Westbrook community continue to be our highest priorities, and we are thankful for all the support and comfort we have received. We understand that such events can cause fear and anxiety, but rest assured that the campus is safe and secure."