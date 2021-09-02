A student who was shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Wednesday, has succumbed to his wounds, officials said.

William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. was identified as the victim by authorities Wednesday afternoon.

“After we secured the place and transported Mr. Miller to Baptist Hospital, I went to the hospital,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said in an emotional press conference. “I haven’t cried in a while but I’ve been crying since I left the hospital. A lot of people in need of prayer right now; the Miller family, his mother Shannon. A lot of people in need of prayer.”

Cops say an unidentified suspect has been "taken into custody without incident.” No other details, including motive were released, according to CBS News.

The suspect was another classmate while Miller was the only victim, according to the New York Post.

Another student had a seizure and needed medical attention as a result of the trauma of the day, officials added.

Around noon Wednesday, authorities received a call about a student being shot on school grounds, according to the New York Post. Mount Tabor High School and nearby schools went into lockdown once the call was made to authorities.

Just after 6 p.m, Winston-Salem police tweeted that the suspect was in custody.

“The suspect from the shooting at Mt. Tabor High School was taken into custody without incident. The investigation is still ongoing & we will release more information as appropriate,” they tweeted.

Wednesday’s incident was the second school shooting in North Carolina this week. On Monday, a student was shot at New Hanover High School in Wilmington, according to ABC 11. A 15-year-old was charged in that incident.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper released a statement following the shooting in Winston-Salem.

"For the second time this week, we have seen a shooting in a North Carolina school," the statement said. "I have been briefed by law enforcement and the Department of Public Safety is ready to provide any support necessary. We must work to ensure the safety of students and educators, quickly apprehend the shooter and keep guns off school grounds."

