Student Killed in North Carolina High School Shooting; Suspect in Custody | Inside Edition

Student Killed in North Carolina High School Shooting; Suspect in Custody

Crime
A stock image of a police siren.
Getty Stock Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:52 AM PDT, September 2, 2021

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is spending the morning in Winston-Salem following the fatal school shooting, the second to happen in his state this week.

A student who was shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Wednesday, has succumbed to his wounds, officials said.

William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. was identified as the victim by authorities Wednesday afternoon.

“After we secured the place and transported Mr. Miller to Baptist Hospital, I went to the hospital,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said in an emotional press conference. “I haven’t cried in a while but I’ve been crying since I left the hospital. A lot of people in need of prayer right now; the Miller family, his mother Shannon. A lot of people in need of prayer.”

Cops say an unidentified suspect has been "taken into custody without incident.” No other details, including motive were released, according to CBS News.

The suspect was another classmate while Miller was the only victim, according to the New York Post.

Another student had a seizure and needed medical attention as a result of the trauma of the day, officials added.

Around noon Wednesday, authorities received a call about a student being shot on school grounds, according to the New York Post. Mount Tabor High School and nearby schools went into lockdown once the call was made to authorities.

Just after 6 p.m, Winston-Salem police tweeted that the suspect was in custody.

“The suspect from the shooting at Mt. Tabor High School was taken into custody without incident. The investigation is still ongoing & we will release more information as appropriate,” they tweeted.

Wednesday’s incident was the second school shooting in North Carolina this week. On Monday, a student was shot at New Hanover High School in Wilmington, according to ABC 11. A 15-year-old was charged in that incident.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper released a statement following the shooting in Winston-Salem.

"For the second time this week, we have seen a shooting in a North Carolina school," the statement said. "I have been briefed by law enforcement and the Department of Public Safety is ready to provide any support necessary. We must work to ensure the safety of students and educators, quickly apprehend the shooter and keep guns off school grounds."

Related Stories

3 People Arrested for Murder After Cops Say They Tortured Man, Made Him Jump Off Cliff and Shot Him to Death
Matthew Coleman Told His Friend Weeks Before Allegedly Killing His Two Children That He Wanted More Kids
Elijah McClain Case: 3 Cops, 2 Paramedics Indicted on Manslaughter Charges in Colorado Black Man's Death
18-Year-Old Movie Theater Shooting Victim Gets Paddle Out Ceremony in CaliforniaCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Bride and Groom Say 'I Do' Atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia in Wedding 21,125 Feet Above Sea Level
Bride and Groom Say 'I Do' Atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia in Wedding 21,125 Feet Above Sea Level
1

Bride and Groom Say 'I Do' Atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia in Wedding 21,125 Feet Above Sea Level

Human Interest
Mystery as Arizona Mother and 2 Sons Planning to Go Camping Vanish and Search Continues 2 Weeks On
Mystery as Arizona Mother and 2 Sons Planning to Go Camping Vanish and Search Continues 2 Weeks On
2

Mystery as Arizona Mother and 2 Sons Planning to Go Camping Vanish and Search Continues 2 Weeks On

Human Interest
Chad Daybell's Children Say He Was 'Framed' in New '48 Hours' Episode
Chad Daybell's Children Say He Was 'Framed' in New '48 Hours' Episode
3

Chad Daybell's Children Say He Was 'Framed' in New '48 Hours' Episode

Crime
How 1 Black Civil War Reenactor From Oklahoma Discovered His Great-Great-Grandfather Was a Union Soldier
How 1 Black Civil War Reenactor From Oklahoma Discovered His Great-Great-Grandfather Was a Union Soldier
4

How 1 Black Civil War Reenactor From Oklahoma Discovered His Great-Great-Grandfather Was a Union Soldier

Human Interest
Bank Robbers Tie 10 Hostages to Getaway Cars and Rig Explosives to Escape After Robbing 3 Brazil Banks: Cops
Bank Robbers Tie 10 Hostages to Getaway Cars and Rig Explosives to Escape After Robbing 3 Brazil Banks: Cops
5

Bank Robbers Tie 10 Hostages to Getaway Cars and Rig Explosives to Escape After Robbing 3 Brazil Banks: Cops

Crime