Matthew Coleman, the California father and QAnon follower who drove across the border to Mexico and allegedly killed his two young children with a spearfishing gun, told a friend weeks before the heinous crime that he wanted more children, according to a published report.

“I want at least 4,” said Matthew Coleman, in a June 30 text obtained by People in a phone that was registered to Coleman.

In the message exchange, the friends talk about faith, fatherhood, and the future, a report said.

“Abby is good, kids are good, business is good,” Coleman told the friend. “The best is yet to come."

The friend’s last communication with Coleman appeared to be just two friends catching up, giving no indication that in a month’s time Coleman would be connected to the alleged murder of his two young children.

Coleman is accused of taking his two children, 10-month-old R.C., and 2-year-old, K.C., from the California home he shared with his wife and mother of his children, Abby Coleman, to Rosarito, Mexico, according to an affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California obtained by Inside Edition Digital. There, Coleman allegedly murdered his children by shooting a spearfishing gun into their chests, the affidavit said.

Investigators said Coleman told them that he drove his children to Mexico on August 7. He told investigators that he did not use a car seat, and placed his youngest child, R.C., in a box, and departed without, his wife, Abby Coleman, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said Coleman told them that he believed his children were going to grow into monsters so he had to kill them, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, on August 9, during a Mirandized interview, investigators said Coleman confessed to the murders of his children,

In the affidavit, investigators said Coleman told them that he first killed R.C., using a spearfishing gun, piercing R.C. in the heart. Investigators said Coleman stated that K.C. did not die right way, so he had to move the spear around, thereby cutting his hand in the process.

Investigators said Coleman told them that after he killed his children, he moved their bodies approximately 30 yards away and placed them in some brush, which later coincided with where the bodies were located by Mexican authorities. Investigators said Coleman told them how he discarded the spearfishing gun and bloody clothes near a creek and threw the baby clothes into a blue trash bin off the side of the road somewhere in Tijuana, Mexico, the affidavit said.

Investigators said Coleman told them that he “was enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife, Abby, had serpent DNA and may have been passing it onto his children,” the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, investigators said when Coleman identified the photographs of his children’s bodies recovered by Mexican authorities, he marked each photograph with his initials.

Investigators said when agents asked Coleman if he knew what he did was wrong, Coleman told them that “he knew it was wrong, but it was the only course of action that would save the world,” the affidavit said.

When Coleman was being booked into custody at the Santa Ana jail on August 9, the jailer asked Coleman why he had a band-aid on his hand, investigators said Coleman told them it was from “hurting his children," the affidavit said.

Coleman reportedly stabbed his daughter 12 times and his son 17 times, Inside Edition previously reported.

He is currently being held without bond at an undisclosed federal prison, the Daily News previously reported.

When Inside Edition Digital contacted Coleman’s attorney, Deputy Federal Public Defender Elena Sadowsy to find out his plea, she responded, “I am not giving any comments.”

Coleman's post-indictment arraignment is scheduled for September 9, according to court documents from Tracy L. Wilkinson, the Acting United States Attorney’s Office.

A psychiatrist is reportedly working to determine if Coleman is fit to stand trial, according to People.

