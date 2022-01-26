Stuntman and Motocross Athlete Travis Pastrana Breaks Pelvis in Parachuting Accident

Human Interest
Travis Pastrana with a thumbs up
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:05 AM PST, January 26, 2022

Thrill-seeker Travis Pastrana has broken his pelvis while trying to parachute from one building to another in Florida.

Motosports competitor and stuntman Travis Pastrana has been hospitalized after a parachuting accident in Florida.

Pastrana, 38, jumped from a downtown high-rise in Fort Lauderdale, in an attempt to reach Huizenga Plaza for a web series.

A video captured the incident, showing the stuntman trying to gain control of his parachute that quickly caught speed after he jumped off the high-rise.

Pastrana hit the ground, and his publicist shared that he broke his pelvis, according to local Florida outlet WSVN.

“A stunt during that event did not go as planned resulting in a hard landing of a parachutist that jumped from the Hyatt Hotel,” Ft. Lauderdale Fire Chief Stephen Gollan told TMZ in a statement.

Pastrana underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, according to reports. 

"Surgery went well and he is excited to get home and heal up," his publicist told WSVN-TV's Frank Guzman.

Related Stories

Italian Stuntman Dario Costa Becomes the 1st Person to Fly a Plane Inside a Tunnel
Stuntman Who Acted As Bear in 'The Revenant': I Thought I Was Hurting Leonardo DiCaprio
Watch This Hollywood Stuntman Survive Real Life Disaster at Sea as Massive Wave Hits His Boat
Stuntman Tries to Break World Record By Balancing Skateboards on a MotorcycleOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Who Was Griselda Blanco? The Story of the Drug Lord Who Sofia Vergara Will Portray in New Netflix Series
Who Was Griselda Blanco? The Story of the Drug Lord Who Sofia Vergara Will Portray in New Netflix Series
1

Who Was Griselda Blanco? The Story of the Drug Lord Who Sofia Vergara Will Portray in New Netflix Series

Crime
Georgia Mom With Rare Form of Cancer Says Insurance Will Not Cover Life-Saving Liver Transplant
Georgia Mom With Rare Form of Cancer Says Insurance Will Not Cover Life-Saving Liver Transplant
2

Georgia Mom With Rare Form of Cancer Says Insurance Will Not Cover Life-Saving Liver Transplant

Health
Melanie Ham, Crafter and YouTube Star, Dies After Battling a Rare Cancer
Melanie Ham, Crafter and YouTube Star, Dies After Battling a Rare Cancer
3

Melanie Ham, Crafter and YouTube Star, Dies After Battling a Rare Cancer

Human Interest
Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael Is One of the Reasons She Experienced Career Issues in New Documentary
Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael Is One of the Reasons She Experienced Career Issues in New Documentary
4

Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael Is One of the Reasons She Experienced Career Issues in New Documentary

Entertainment