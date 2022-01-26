Motosports competitor and stuntman Travis Pastrana has been hospitalized after a parachuting accident in Florida.

Pastrana, 38, jumped from a downtown high-rise in Fort Lauderdale, in an attempt to reach Huizenga Plaza for a web series.

A video captured the incident, showing the stuntman trying to gain control of his parachute that quickly caught speed after he jumped off the high-rise.

Pastrana hit the ground, and his publicist shared that he broke his pelvis, according to local Florida outlet WSVN.

“A stunt during that event did not go as planned resulting in a hard landing of a parachutist that jumped from the Hyatt Hotel,” Ft. Lauderdale Fire Chief Stephen Gollan told TMZ in a statement.

Pastrana underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, according to reports.

"Surgery went well and he is excited to get home and heal up," his publicist told WSVN-TV's Frank Guzman.

