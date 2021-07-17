To be more transparent about its tuna sandwiches, Subway has launched a website to share the “truth” about the much-debated food.

SubwayTunaFacts is full of tuna fact-checks, answers to frequently asked questions, and sourcing and suppliers information.

“We know there’s been a lot of talk on this topic, including misinformation generated in the media, so we created this page to set forth the facts and help clarify any misunderstandings,” the website states.

They add, “Subway tuna is real tuna. That’s right. The truth is, Subway uses wild-caught skipjack tuna regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A favorite among sub lovers, our tuna is and has always been high-quality, premium, and 100% real."

The website addresses a recent claim made by the New York Times in a report, which said that the tuna was not tuna.

In response, Subway says, “The New York Times test results only show that the type of DNA test done by the unnamed lab wasn’t a reliable way of determining whether the sample was tuna or not. If the test had confirmed the existence of a protein other than tuna, questions could have been raised."

"However, their 'non-detect' conclusion really just means that the test was inadequate in determining what the protein was. In other words, it was a problem with the test, not the tuna.”

Inside Edition also recently investigated Subway’s sandwiches again, and it was determined that the sandwiches did indeed have tuna in them.

To get these results, investigative producer Katie Taylor visited three Subways in New Jersey. At each location, she purchased a plain tuna sandwich. They were then put on ice and overnighted to Applied Food Technologies in Alachua, Florida, for testing using state-of-the-art technology.

The findings that DNA results showed that each sandwich had tuna in it.

LeeAnn Applewhite from Applied Food Technologies later confirmed this information. She told Inside Edition that she was “100 percent positive” that the sandwiches have tuna.

