Police in Michigan arrested a former paraprofessional for allegedly sending inappropriate texts to a child.

Sue Ann Asch, 79, is charged with accosting children for immoral purposes, according to court records.

Michigan State Police (MSP) said in a statement that Asch's arrest came after troopers learned that Asch had been sending inappropriate texts and Snapchat messages to a minor back in September

Asch knew the alleged victim, according to police, who were able to obtain a search warrant and search the suspect's home, according to the MSP. That search yielded multiple electronic devices, which were sent in to a crime lab for further analysis, according to the MSP.

On Jan. 8, investigators had enough evidence to obtain a felony warrant, according to MSP. Asch then turned herself in to police.

Asch, whose husband died in 2018, is currently being held at the Kalkaska County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said that Asch started working at the school as a paraprofessional in 2012 but retired in September, the same month the allegations were first reported to police.

Asch worked at a middle school in Kalkasa, a village located about 25 miles east of Traverse City in northern Michigan.

The suspect has yet to enter a plea in court and does not yet have legal representation, according to court records.

Police are not revealing the name or age of the victim, or the content of the messages and Snapchats at this time.