Former School Worker, 79, Accosted Middle School Student for Immoral Purposes on Snapchat, Say Police

Crime
Sue Ann Asch
Sue Ann Asch (above) remains in custody.MSP
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 11:28 AM PST, February 6, 2024

Sue Ann Asch, whose husband died in 2018, is currently being held at the Kalkaska County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Police in Michigan arrested a former paraprofessional for allegedly sending inappropriate texts to a child.

Sue Ann Asch, 79, is charged with accosting children for immoral purposes, according to court records.

Michigan State Police (MSP) said in a statement that Asch's arrest came after troopers learned that Asch had been sending inappropriate texts and Snapchat messages to a minor back in September

Asch knew the alleged victim, according to police, who were able to obtain a search warrant and search the suspect's home, according to the MSP. That search yielded multiple electronic devices, which were sent in to a crime lab for further analysis, according to the MSP.

On Jan. 8, investigators had enough evidence to obtain a felony warrant, according to MSP. Asch then turned herself in to police.

Asch, whose husband died in 2018, is currently being held at the Kalkaska County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said that Asch started working at the school as a paraprofessional in 2012 but retired in September, the same month the allegations were first reported to police.

Asch worked at a middle school in Kalkasa, a village located about 25 miles east of Traverse City in northern Michigan.

The suspect has yet to enter a plea in court and does not yet have legal representation, according to court records.

Police are not revealing the name or age of the victim, or the content of the messages and Snapchats at this time.

Related Stories

Arkansas Teacher, 33, Admits to Sex With Student, 17, on DC Field Trip
Newlywed Iowa Teacher Admits to Engaging in Sex Acts With Boy, 14
Teacher Accused of Sex With Boy, 16, as Students Kept Watch Extradited
New Jersey Woman Wins Lawsuit Against Ex-Teacher Who Posted Her Intimate PhotosCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter
Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter
1

Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter

Human Interest
Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift
Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift
2

Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift

Crime
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
3

How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie
Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie
4

Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie

News
Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents
Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents
5

Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents

Offbeat