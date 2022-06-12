Summer Travel Tips to Help Keep You Sane as Vacation Season Looms

Sixty percent of Americans are expected to travel on vacation this summer but staff shortages at airports and bad weather may put a damper on plans.



Travel expert Pauline Frommer of Frommers guidebooks says there are things you can do to avoid a travel nightmare at the airport.



“If things go wrong at the airport, be proactive, get on that line, but also get on the phone, get on the internet, use everything you can, tweet the airline, try to get through to customer service by phone, you need to be proactive, so many people are traveling, so many flights are being canceled, it could be days before you get to where you’re trying to go,” she told Inside Edition.

She also said that you would be “crazy” to not get to the airport at least two hours or maybe three hours in advance for both TSA and airline reasons.

Another tip she had was, “if you can, book the first flight of the day, that way you know the airline and crew has been at your hub overnight.”

The best thing to pack for traveling this summer is your patience.

“Vacations are supposed to be fun, and that includes what’s happening at the airport,” she said. “Be polite this summer.”

Related Stories