Summer Travel Tips to Help Keep You Sane as Vacation Season Looms

News
O'Hare International Airport
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:56 PM PDT, June 12, 2022

The best thing to pack for traveling this summer is your patience.

Sixty percent of Americans are expected to travel on vacation this summer but staff shortages at airports and bad weather may put a damper on plans.
 
Travel expert Pauline Frommer of Frommers guidebooks says there are things you can do to avoid a travel nightmare at the airport.
 
“If things go wrong at the airport, be proactive, get on that line, but also get on the phone, get on the internet, use everything you can, tweet the airline, try to get through to customer service by phone, you need to be proactive, so many people are traveling, so many flights are being canceled, it could be days before you get to where you’re trying to go,” she told Inside Edition.

She also said that you would be “crazy” to not get to the airport at least two hours or maybe three hours in advance for both TSA and airline reasons.

Another tip she had was, “if you can, book the first flight of the day, that way you know the airline and crew has been at your hub overnight.”

The best thing to pack for traveling this summer is your patience.

“Vacations are supposed to be fun, and that includes what’s happening at the airport,” she said. “Be polite this summer.”

Related Stories

CDC Raises Monkeypox Alert to Level 2
Starbucks Will Pay Travel Costs for Staff Seeking Abortions
Message in a Bottle Travels for 3 Years and Thousands of Miles From Maryland to Northern Ireland
Icelandic Horses Write Out-of-Office Emails for Busy TravelersAnimals

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is Ongoing
Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is Ongoing
1

Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is Ongoing

Crime
Rescuers Spend Hours Saving Teen After Jump From Tennessee State Park Waterfall
Rescuers Spend Hours Saving Teen After Jump From Tennessee State Park Waterfall
2

Rescuers Spend Hours Saving Teen After Jump From Tennessee State Park Waterfall

Heroes
Uvalde Teacher Who Lost 11 Students Says Nothing Could Prepare Him for Massacre: 'Laws Have to Change'
Uvalde Teacher Who Lost 11 Students Says Nothing Could Prepare Him for Massacre: 'Laws Have to Change'
3

Uvalde Teacher Who Lost 11 Students Says Nothing Could Prepare Him for Massacre: 'Laws Have to Change'

News
Got an Unopened VHS Tape? It Could Be Worth Big Bucks as a Collectors Item
Got an Unopened VHS Tape? It Could Be Worth Big Bucks as a Collectors Item
4

Got an Unopened VHS Tape? It Could Be Worth Big Bucks as a Collectors Item

Offbeat
Arizona Police Conduct Being Investigated After Man Being Questioned Over Alleged Domestic Dispute Drowns
Arizona Police Conduct Being Investigated After Man Being Questioned Over Alleged Domestic Dispute Drowns
5

Arizona Police Conduct Being Investigated After Man Being Questioned Over Alleged Domestic Dispute Drowns

News