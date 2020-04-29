Sunny With a Chance of Cuteness? Meteorologist's Live Forecast From Home Adorably Upstaged by Daughters

Call it sunny, with a 100% chance of cuteness. WCBS New York Chief Meteorologist Lonnie Quinn was doing a live weather forecast from his home studio while his wife was on a Zoom meeting when his two adorable daughters suddenly popped into the shot.

"Lily and Savy want to say high to everybody," Quinn says in the video.

It wasn't long before dad had his hands full, trying to entertain the girls — until a shower of tears broke out. "Girls, how 'bout you go way over there and watch daddy do his stuff, OK?" he says.

It wasn't the first instance of an on-camera mishap as the coronavirus pandemic brings work inside the home. Good Morning America reporter Will Reeve got his fair share of ribbing for accidentally appearing on live TV Tuesday without his pants.

"I was wearing shorts yesterday as well, my camera was just a little bit higher," said George Stephanopoulos.

"I would ask what you're wearing but I won't do that," Michael Strahan responded.

Reeve shot back, "I've had a good laugh at this but I don't want anyone to think that I don't really respect and love my job. I'm a lousy camera operator."

