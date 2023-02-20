Many Americans are noticing two alarming trends at the supermarket these days: inflation and shrinkflation.

The bigger price tag on those everyday groceries like a dozen eggs and a gallon of milk? That's inflation.

The same price tag on those groceries like a "pint" of ice cream that is now 14 ounces? That's shrinkflation.

Inside Edition's Lisa Gurrero got some tips to on how to be a savvy shopper and save some cash.

Supermarket guru Phil Lempert explains that shrinkflation is a way for companies to avoid raising prices while giving consumers less. Lempert says pay attention to the small print and shop store brands to save money.

That is why he advises shoppers to ignore the big print advertising "family size" or "giant size" products and focus instead on the small print.

"We need to look at the net weight, we need to look at the united prices," Lempert tells Inside Edition.

Lempert took our Lisa Gurrero shopping to demonstrate some classic examples of shrinkflation.

"Gatorade used to be 32 ounces," Lempert points out. "Now it's 28 ounces."

Sun-Maid raisins went from 22.58 ounces to 20 ounces. Lempert says that might not sound like a lot, but you’re actually getting 70 less raisins for the same price.

It is not all bad news, though. A closer look at the ice cream aisle reveals at least one company is bucking the trend.

"What do I see? Ben and Jerry's. They're the only ones that are still 16 ounces in a pint-sized container," Lempert points out. "Haagen Daz and a lot of the other brands, same size container, but it's just 14 ounces."

And it’s not just food.

Lempert says Crest 3D White now provides 15 fewer brushes per tube and Charmin Ultra Soft is giving you 20 less sheets per roll.

Lempert says the best way to avoid these prices is to buy in bulk and stick to store brands.

He says you’ll save between 20 to 40 percent.

Related Stories