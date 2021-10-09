Good luck with your shopping list this weekend.

Just like in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, supermarket shelves are starting to look sparse all over. And it's not just toilet paper or paper towels — frustration is mounting everywhere.

On social media, people are sharing what they're seeing, and more importantly, not seeing in stores across the country.

The diaper shortage is getting to be a big deal. Other shortages are in food staples and big-ticket items like appliances.

Experts say it's a perfect storm of supply issues, shipping delays and labor shortages.

“People never expected us to be dealing with problems this severe 18 months after the pandemic began, and it’s going to probably be another 18 months before we start to work things out. These supply shortages are sort of like a game of Whac-a-Mole. Every time one gets resolved, four other ones seem to pop up,” CNBC anchor Kelly Evans said.

It even looks like there could be a serious shortage of Halloween decorations and costumes. Many stores have plenty of inventory now, but come closer to Halloween and restocking is expected to become a real issue.

According to a survey by the National Restaurant Association, 75% of eateries have had to change menu items due to supply chain issues.

