The Supreme Court ruled in favor of allowing children to utilizing bathrooms that align with their gender identity, rather than the sex they were assigned at birth.

This case began with Gavin Grimm during his sophomore year of high school in 2015. Grimm, a transgender man, was given temporary permission to utilize the men’s bathroom but then received pushhback due to complaints.

He pursued action against the Gloucester School Board that developed a new policy that would have forced trans students to either use a unisex bathroom or one that was aligned with that of their assigned sex at birth.

The judge awarded him one dollar in damages and told the school district to pay his court fees. The district was also told it must update his records to indicate he is male, according to CNN.

The Obama Justice Department accused the board of violating Title IX by filing a "statement of interest,” and the case was passed between district court and the 4th circuit, in addition to a federal judge ruling in Grimm’s favor in 2019.

This high court ruling in favor of Grimm is a win for trans students, especially those within public school.

"Trans youth deserve to use the bathroom in peace without being humiliated and stigmatized by their own school boards and elected officials." Grimm said in a statement.

