An artist is asking for the public's help in finding a rare pair of Nike Air Jordans that were caught on camera being stolen out of a San Diego gallery.

“So some jerk went into my art studio and stole my blue Jordans and replaced them with some dirty dusty shoes,” artist Dope Rx said in an Instagram post. He went on to say that this is the second time his work has been stolen, each time from different galleries.

The pair of Jordans were said to be the “bluest pair on the planet” by the artist and were stolen while on display at the ArtHatch gallery, according to CBS 8.

Surveillance footage from Oct. 5 shows a group of three people enter the gallery, the outlet reported. About ten minutes later, they are seen walking out and one of the men was wearing the rare pair of Jordans, CBS 8 reported.

“It’s like stealing a Basquiat painting off a wall, and this is art theft, and I worked hard on that shoe, that shoe took me like a week to do,” Dope Rx told CBS 8. “And it sucks they stole it.”

Escondido Police are currently investigating the theft of the $5,000 shoes and are trying to use the surveillance footage to help track down the culprit, according to CBS 8.

“They were worth $5,000. Now they’re worth zero because he probably put a crack in them, probably done bent them up, scuffed them up,” Dope Rx told CBS 8. “Those shoes were meant to be collectibles, handed down to the next family, put in a bank vault, but never to be worn.”