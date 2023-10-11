A New York pilot accused of stalking a woman for years by flying his plane over her house at heights as low as 300 feet appeared in court on Tuesday.

Michael Arnold, 65, told Inside Edition that he did not know his alleged victim and insinuated that the woman was crazy while being taken inside to face the judge.

"I was not stalking her. I was flying over town," said Arnold, who claimed he was taking photos of the town of Schuylerville from his plane for Facebook.

That is not the case however, according to his accuser, Casandra Wilusz.

The restaurant owner said that it has now been four years since Arnold started stalking her by flying over her home.

"For a good 25 minutes he would just stay above my house," Wilusz told Inside Edition. "It sounded as though he was going to come through the roof of my home. It would shake the entire roof, the windows."

Arnold was released on Tuesday after posting an addition $10,000 in bail for allegedly trying to contact his victim on social media using an alias.

Inside Edition then met up with Wilusz, and captured the unsettling moment when she claims Arnold drove by in a taxi cab after locating her outside the restaurant she owns.

"I watched him and he just locked eyes and stared, and it's what he does every single time," said Wilusz.