This is the 911 call made by a homeowner after a Marine pilot parachuted in his backyard after ejecting from his fighter jet.

"I guess we got a pilot at our house and he says he got ejected," the Charleston, South Carolina, homeowner can be heard telling the dispatcher.

The dispatcher is in utter disbelief, responding: " I'm sorry, what happened?"

That is when the homeowner once again breaks down the events, saying: "We got a pilot in the house — and I guess he landed in my backyard — and we're trying to see if we can get an ambulance to the house, please."

At this point the pilot begins speaking, saying: “Ma’am, a military jet crashed. I’m the pilot. We need to get the rescue rolling. I’m not sure where the airplane is. It would have crash-landed somewhere. I ejected.”

The pilot also informs the dispatcher that he is 47, one of the only details the public now knows about the mystery man whose name is still being kept under wraps.

He later tells the dispatcher that aircraft failure" caused the crash, and that he ejected from a height of approximately 2,000 feet.

The dispatcher continues to ask questions about this crash, and where the crash may have occurred, but the pilot says that he does not know where the aircraft went down.

The pilot says that he put the jet on autopilot before ejecting himself from the aircraft.

As the dispatcher again starts to ask some more questions, the pilot cuts her off and says: "Ma’am, I’m a pilot in a military aircraft, and I ejected. So, I just rode a parachute down to the ground. Can you please send an ambulance?"

As for the plane, the wreckage site leads investigators to believe that the aircraft flew around on its own for a half-hour before crashing into the woods 80 miles away.

The pilot did get that ambulance and was taken to a local hospital where he treated and released that same day.