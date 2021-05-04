The suspect involved in a standoff with FBI agents outside of CIA headquarters in Virginia early Monday evening has died, according to reports.

The unidentified man reportedly exited a vehicle around 6 p.m. Monday and was "engaged by law enforcement officers" the FBI said in a statement on Twitter.

The suspect allegedly made remarks suggesting he had a bomb inside of the car, sources told CNN. The entire incident was nearly an hour long, reports said. The suspect was wounded and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

It was not immediately clear whether any agents or officers were injured, a spokesperson for the CIA told the New York Times.

The headquarters are located in McClean and has been the location for the agency's campus since 1961.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,” said Samantha Shero, a public affairs officer for the FBI’s Washington Field Office, in an email to the Times. “The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances.”

In 1993 there was a shooting outside of the CIA campus involving a Pakistani man who killed two employees, the Times previously reported.

