Suspect Who Reportedly Set a New Jersey Hospital Employee on Fire Is Found Dead
The suspect was Nicholas Pagano, a traveling nurse who worked as a contractor at Hackensack University Medical Center.
A worker at a New Jersey hospital was set on fire by another employee and suffered third-degree burns.
The suspect, prosecutors say, was Nicholas Pagano, a traveling nurse who worked as a contractor at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey.
The hospital says Pagano cleared a full background check prior to working there.
The incident occurred in the early morning, and there were no witnesses, police say.
A witness told police he saw Pagano near the break room and heard a woman screaming, followed by the victim running in the hallway with Pagano chasing her, according to CBS New York.
Investigators searched for Pagano, later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The victim is being treated at a different hospital. She suffered third-degree burns to her upper body, face, hands, and a cut to her head. She was also struck with a wrench, investigators say.
The motive for the attack is unknown.
