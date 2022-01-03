A pair of twins were the first babies of 2022 to be born at a California hospital. What makes their arrival even more unique is that each baby was born on a different day, a different month and a different year, which some are calling a one in a two million chance.

Baby Alfredo Antonio Trujillo arrived on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:45 p.m. His twin sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo arrived 15 minutes later, at midnight on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at Natividad Medical Center located in Monterey County.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” mom Fatima Madrigal said in a press release. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

Aylin weighed in at 5 pounds, 14 ounces, while big brother Alfredo weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad Medical Group and faculty at Natividad, said this “was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career.“

“It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022,” Arias said. “What an amazing way to start the New Year!”

The fraternal twins join three older siblings, two girls and a boy. The twins' mom said her oldest son was excited that one of the babies was a boy. She also said that her family couldn’t wait to meet them.

When the hospital posted the exciting news on their Facebook, many sent messages welcoming the newborns to the world, and sending congratulations to their overjoyed parents.

"What a great story to tell! Welcome little ones and congratulations to their families," wrote one person.

Another person wrote: "This is so cool. Big brother can say he’s a year older hahaha."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are about 120,000 twin births every year in the United States, making up just over 3% of all births.

