Suspected Arizona Mall Shooter Armando Hernandez Recorded Live Video of Rampage on Snapchat

The suspected gunman in an Arizona mall shooting appears to have captured chilling video of the rampage and posted it live on Snapchat. Police say 20-year-old Armando Hernandez shot and wounded three people Wednesday night at Westgate Entertainment Complex, which had just reopened after the coronavirus lockdown.

"I am going to be the shooter of Westgate 2020,” Hernandez says in the video after identifying himself by name. The video shows him firing an assault rifle as he walks down a mall corridor. In one disturbing moment, he points his weapon at an injured woman who begs for her life.

Hernandez’s high school friend Devon Cordoba says he saw the video on Snapchat and called 911. “I saw the evil eyes of him. Just a dark soul,” Cordoba told Inside Edition.

In video footage of the incident, Hernandez appears to fire his weapon and there’s a screech of tires as a driver speeds away. He stalks the parking lot, then throws up his hands, kneels down and surrenders to police.

Of the three victims, one was in critical condition, one was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury and one had a non-life threatening injury and was not taken to the hospital, Glendale Police tweeted.

Hernandez was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault causing serious physical injury, criminal damage, recklessly damaging property of a utility, discharging a firearm in the city limit and disorderly conduct, the Arizona Republic reported, citing the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. An initial court appearance was scheduled for Thursday morning.

