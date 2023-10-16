Suzanne Somers lost her battle with breast cancer over the weekend, and Inside Edition is learning that her decline was swift.

The sitcom star's publicist R. Couri Hay tells Inside Edition that Somers' family had been planning a bash to celebrate her birthday on Monday when her health suddenly began to decline.

"She was getting a little weaker, but they went ahead and planned her birthday party," says Hay. "So this is such a shock."

Hay says that Somers' one request for the party was "copious amounts of cake."

That party was not to be however, when the singer passed away just one day before turning 77.

"In the evening, Alan notice that she was weaker and she wasn't responding," says Hay.

The star of "Three's Company" and "Step-by-Step" announced back in July that her breast cancer had returned, but told her fans: "This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter."

In a statement, her family said the actress died "peacefully in her sleep" and "surrounded by her family including her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family."

Alan gave his wife one final love letter before her death which he wrapped in pink peonies, her favorite flower.

"I weep when I think about my feelings for you," wrote Alan in his letter.

Somers was first diagnosed with breast cancer 23 years ago.

In 2007 she announced she was cancer-free after going through radiation, a ​​lumpectomy and alternative medicine.