Sydney Leathers Says She's Never Been Able to Escape the Anthony Weiner Sexting Scandal

Hillary Clinton's top aide, Huma Abedin, is making the media rounds, promoting her new book in which she details dealing with the sexting scandal of her estranged husband, former Congressman Anthony Weiner.

Now, one of the women who received those lurid texts is speaking out to Inside Edition.

“She thinks I’m a terrible person, because I’m a sex worker and because of the whole scandal,” Sydney Leathers said. “And that’s fine, but I think she’s a terrible person because she’s still defending this man who is a sex offender. Like, it’s crazy to me.”

Abedin’s memoir, “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds,” is out Tuesday.

Abdein told CBS anchor Norah O'Donnell that she contemplated throwing herself under a New York subway train after the scandal with her husband erupted in 2013.

When asked if she felt she played a role in that, Leathers said, “No. I don't feel responsible for that. I feel sympathy for her, because I felt the same way. I contemplated suicide after I was outed.”

Abedin also says Weiner's betrayal was not limited to sexting inappropriate messages to young women, and also included physical relationships in the apartment they shared.

“It was quite devastating,” Abedin said.

Of the revelation, Leathers said, “I’m not surprised that he would do that, but it was not me. Clearly, you can’t put anything past a man like that. That's not a good person.”

Leathers’ sexting sessions with Weiner, who dubbed himself Carlos Danger, ended his political career. Weiner later pleaded guilty to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor for sexting a 15-year-old girl and served 15 months in prison.

Leathers now works in social media marketing, but she says she has never been able to escape the scandal.

“I feel like it's one of those things that's going to follow me forever. I was 23 when I was outed in this scandal, and I'm 32 now, and it still is brought up constantly,” Leathers said.

Leathers says after her outing in the Weiner scandal, she eventually went through therapy, went on to college and earned her degree.

Related Stories