Syracuse University Freshman Dies in Trolley Collision on Campus  

A Syracuse University freshman was killed following a collision with a school trolley on campus, school officials and authorities said.

Trevor Daley Pierce, 18, was riding his skateboarding when he collided with a school trolley used to transport students just before 5:30 p.m., CNY Central reported.

The accident that took place on Oct. 13 happened at the intersection of Waverly and Comstock Avenues. Officers from the Syracuse police department and the university’s public safety responded to the scene, reported the campus newspaper, The Daily Orange.

Pierce was transported to Upstate Medical University hospital in critical condition, and according to police, where he was pronounced dead.

The intersection is described by some students as a busy area with steep hills and can be troublesome for getting around, CNY Central reported.

Pierce was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in political philosophy in the College of Arts and Sciences and was a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program and the Honors Living Learning Community in Sadler Hall, according to the university.

Before entering college, Pierce ran cross country and track at Conant High School in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, and was described by his track and field coach, Bill Edson, as an “outgoing and kind” person and someone who bought a tremendous amount of “energy” to the team, WBZ4 CBS Boston reported.

“It’s really hit us pretty hard,” Edson said.

Syracuse’s Dean of Students Marianne Thomson sent out a campus-wide email, sharing with students and faculty that Pierce “will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

“This is an unthinkable loss for Trevor’s family, friends, and loved ones and the entire Syracuse University community,” said Thompson. “We send our support, thoughts, and prayers to everyone grieving and impacted by Trevor’s death.”

According to the news outlet, the Syracuse University trolleys made their debut at the beginning of 2020. Their goal is to help expand shuttle coverage across the university campus.

The driver of the Syracuse University trolley involved in the collision is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the accident, reported The Daily Orange.

Sgt. Matthew Malinowski of the Syracuse police department told Inside Edition Digital that their investigation “revealed that the trolley had the right of way. It was proceeding straight and the young man was skateboarding down the hill and crashed into the trolley.

