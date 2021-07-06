Water pollution is a massive problem. So wouldn’t it be great to just vacuum the ocean like you vacuum a carpet?

That’s just what one non-profit organization is hoping to do with its creation.

Azure Alliance in Taiwan is testing out a catamaran dinghy that collects floating trash.

Conveyor belts skim the water scooping up plastic bottles, bags, and other garbage, and then stores it in a separate compartment.

The group began developing this prototype, called the Azure, about four years ago. Tests show the conveyor belt is working well, even though it is operated by someone using a joystick.

Environmental groups say nine million tons of plastics pollute the water each year from beaches, and they wreak havoc on the environment and animals.

Azure creators hope their marine vacuum will clean up at least some of the mess to make our waterways a safer and cleaner place.

