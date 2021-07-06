Taiwanese Non-Profit Organization Has Created ‘Marine Vacuum’ to Collect Plastic Waste From Ocean | Inside Edition

Taiwanese Non-Profit Organization Has Created ‘Marine Vacuum’ to Collect Plastic Waste From Ocean

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:08 AM PDT, July 6, 2021

Azure Alliance in Taiwan began developing this prototype, called the Azure, about four years ago.

Water pollution is a massive problem. So wouldn’t it be great to just vacuum the ocean like you vacuum a carpet?

That’s just what one non-profit organization is hoping to do with its creation. 

Azure Alliance in Taiwan is testing out a catamaran dinghy that collects floating trash. 

Conveyor belts skim the water scooping up plastic bottles, bags, and other garbage, and then stores it in a separate compartment.

The group began developing this prototype, called the Azure, about four years ago. Tests show the conveyor belt is working well, even though it is operated by someone using a joystick. 

Environmental groups say nine million tons of plastics pollute the water each year from beaches, and they wreak havoc on the environment and animals. 

Azure creators hope their marine vacuum will clean up at least some of the mess to make our waterways a safer and cleaner place. 

Related Stories

50 Dead and Dozens Injured After Passenger Train in Taiwan Gets Derailed
Taiwan Earthquake That Left 10 Dead Captured in Heart-Stopping Video
3 Penguins Raise Awareness About Plastic Pollution During Chicago's Restaurant Week
Coast Guard Rescues Sea Turtles Tangled in PollutionNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Surfside Building Partially Demolished and Search Mission Resumes as Crews Gain Access to New Areas
Surfside Building Partially Demolished and Search Mission Resumes as Crews Gain Access to New Areas
1

Surfside Building Partially Demolished and Search Mission Resumes as Crews Gain Access to New Areas

News
Betsy Ross Descendants Reunite in Philadelphia After Lost Diary Is Found
Betsy Ross Descendants Reunite in Philadelphia After Lost Diary Is Found
2

Betsy Ross Descendants Reunite in Philadelphia After Lost Diary Is Found

Human Interest
Atlanta Woman Wakes to Find African Wild Cat in Her Bed
Atlanta Woman Wakes to Find African Wild Cat in Her Bed
3

Atlanta Woman Wakes to Find African Wild Cat in Her Bed

Animals
Head Injury Stephen Smith Sustained Was Consistent With Gunshot Wound, Investigators Said in Case Notes
Head Injury Stephen Smith Sustained Was Consistent With Gunshot Wound, Investigators Said in Case Notes
4

Head Injury Stephen Smith Sustained Was Consistent With Gunshot Wound, Investigators Said in Case Notes

Crime
How the Bag Murders and the Last Call Killer Put in Focus the Dangers the New York LGBTQ+ Community Faces
How the Bag Murders and the Last Call Killer Put in Focus the Dangers the New York LGBTQ+ Community Faces
5

How the Bag Murders and the Last Call Killer Put in Focus the Dangers the New York LGBTQ+ Community Faces

INSIDE EDITION InDepth