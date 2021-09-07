There were protests in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul as shots rang out in the streets.

Reportedly, Taliban gunmen fired their weapons to break up a protest. So far, there have been no immediate reports of injuries.

Protesters were making their voices heard against Pakistan’s involvement in Afghan affairs. Pakistan’s government has been accused of abetting the Taliban.

The protests were provoked by a visit from Pakistan’s spy chief to Kabul. And images emerged from a Kabul university classroom, where the sexes have been separated by a curtain.

Across the country, there are fears that women’s access to education will be restricted. This is part of a broader set of concerns about the curtailment of women’s rights.

Over the weekend, a women’s rights march was interrupted by Taliban forces, who allegedly used tear gas on them.

One protester explained to reporters why she was willing to risk her safety by marching.

"I am the voice the women who are never able to speak to anyone,” she said. “I came outside to talk with Taliban and to help women who didn't come to go to work, go to school, and I want to be the voice of them."

