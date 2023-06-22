A new court filing is revealing gory details about the arrest of the Wisconsin woman accused of murdering, decapitating and dismembering her boyfriend.

A Green Bay police officer observed Taylor Schabusiness covered in a "red substance" and upon close inspection noticed "smeared blood" on her hands and "dried blood on the back of her sweatshirt" on the day of her arrest, according to a newly unsealed search warrant obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The warrant also reveals that the mother of victim, Shad Thyrion, told police her son and Schabusiness were dating, despite the fact that the murder suspect is married with a child. Thyrion's mother had her boyfriend contact police after she found her son's head in a bucket in her basement, authorities said.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault. She previously pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and is being held on $2 million bond.

The search warrant also reveals that police took two people in for questioning on the day of the murder: Schabusiness and her roommate Scott Thoms.

That is because Schabusiness used her roommate's van to transport and dispose of Thyrion's body after mutilating the 25-year-old, according to police.

The warrant says that police traced the car to the residence Thoms and Schabusiness shared, and when they arrived the suspect was standing outside covered in blood.

TAYLOR SCHABUSINESS SEARCH WARRANT

Thoms cooperated with police immediately and allowed them access to his van. He was never charged with any crime.

The warrant also summarizes some parts of Schabusiness' interview with police, during which detectives say she confessed to the murder.

Schabusiness allegedly told police she and Thyrion "intended on engaging in sexual relations involving a chain," and that the victim "died as a result of she [sic] tightening the chain around his neck."

The warrant says that Schabusiness "stated she dismembered his body, placing his head in the five-gallon bucket" and "transported two sections of [Thyrion's] body parts."

Schabusiness also "stated she used a 'bread knife' to dismember [Thyrion]," says the warrant.

That interview had been a crucial piece of evidence for police, and one that Schabuisiness and her lawyer fought to keep out of trial by arguing she was high at the time. She admitted to smoking meth and injecting the powerful sedative Trazadone.

The judge ruled in the prosecution's favor, however, and Schabusiness is set to stand trial later this year.

The initial complaint notes that officers were forced to search for Thyrion's body parts .

Thyrion's head and a “male organ” were first discovered in a plastic container in the basement by his mother, who notified police.

His legs were later located in a crockpot box behind the driver’s seat of the vehicle Schabusiness had allegedly been driving, according to the complaint, while the rest of the body had been placed in various bags found in the basement.

The complaint says that while officers were conducting this search, Shabusiness said "that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs."

Court records show that Schabusiness had a GPS at that time because she failed to appear in court after making a no contest plea to charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police and resisting or obstructing an officer in at least one earlier case.