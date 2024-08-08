Taylor Swift Concert in Vienna Canceled Due to Terror Threat

Two teenage suspects reportedly had planned to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, Austria. Several American Taylor Swift fans who traveled to Vienna to see that the concert got canceled amidst security concerns spoke with Inside Edition.

Authorities released an image of one of the suspects, a 19-year-old, and revealed he got a job at the stadium days ago in preparation for the attack.

The 19-year-old and the other suspect, 17, have reportedly confessed that they planned to stab to death as many Taylor Swift fans as possible before carrying out a suicide bombing. The plot was reportedly foiled because U.S. intelligence had been monitoring ISIS and Al Qaeda trying to radicalize young people online.

Security expert Robert Strang spoke with Inside Edition.

"Taylor Swift represents America, she represents the West. She attracts huge crowds not only inside the arena but outside the area, so from a terrorist perspective, this is a global operation that would have a tremendous impact," Strang says.

Explosives and other bomb-making materials were found in a raid on the home of one of the suspects in a town 45 miles from Vienna, according to authorities.

Attention is now turning to England, where five concerts are planned at London's Wembley Stadium before half a million fans. Great Britain is facing anti-muslim riots across the country triggered by a knife attack on a Taylor Swift-themed children's dance event that killed three young girls.

Annika Hill, 14, was onboard a plane in Boston bound for Vienna when the news broke.

"I got a text message from my friend that it was canceled, but the plane was already about to leave," Hill tells Inside Edition. "I was devastated. I cried for a very long time."

Katie Wood and Sarah Gregory traveled to Austria from Chatanooga with Sarah's 5-year-old daughter Isla. who knows what happened. "The concerts canceled because a bad guy wanted to do a bad thing," Isla says.